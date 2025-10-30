Advertisement
She hiked the entire Appalachian Trail at 80, unaware she’d just made history

Sydney Page
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Betty Kellenberger, 80, at the top of Mount Katahdin in Maine. On September 12, Kellenberger became the oldest woman to through-hike the Appalachian Trail. Photo / Courtesy of Betty Kellenberger via The Washington Post

The day Betty Kellenberger hit a patch of freezing rain on Mt Madison, quitting crossed her mind. She was hungry, cold, and sore.

“You’re 80 years old,” she told herself in a pep talk atop a mountain in New Hampshire, the United States. “You can do it.”

A few months

