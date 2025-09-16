Advertisement
She held her baby for an hour. Then the state took her away.

Jeffrey Gettleman, Maya Tekeli and Amelia Nierenberg
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Ivana Bronlund, 18, at the home she shares with her mother in Hedehusene, Denmark. An hour after her daughter was born in a small town in Denmark, the government took her baby. Photo / Hilary Swift, The New York Times

Ivana Bronlund is a mother without a child.

An hour after her daughter was born in a small town in Denmark, the Government took her baby.

She continues to pump milk that someone picks up and carries to the infant. She stares out the large, square windows of her apartment

