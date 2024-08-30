A Jamaican teenager has been decapitated by a shark after he went spearfishing alone on Jamaica’s north coast.
The body of Jahmari Reid, 16, was reportedly found in the water on Tuesday, with both his head and left arm missing, near a large tiger shark.
The high school student had gone spearfishing early on Monday near his home in Trelawny, east of the popular resort town of Montego Bay, police said.
When he did not return, a search was launched and a group of divers recovered Jahmari’s body later the following day. His father, Michael, was on the beach outside the town of Falmouth when it was brought in.