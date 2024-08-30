Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Shark decapitates spearfishing teenager on Jamaican coast

By Iona Cleave
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read
In today's headlines, Kīingi Tūheitia passes away aged 69, Auckland University stand-off takes dramatic turn and volunteers gear up for Daffodil Day.

A Jamaican teenager has been decapitated by a shark after he went spearfishing alone on Jamaica’s north coast.

The body of Jahmari Reid, 16, was reportedly found in the water on Tuesday, with both his head and left arm missing, near a large tiger shark.

The high school student had gone spearfishing early on Monday near his home in Trelawny, east of the popular resort town of Montego Bay, police said.

When he did not return, a search was launched and a group of divers recovered Jahmari’s body later the following day. His father, Michael, was on the beach outside the town of Falmouth when it was brought in.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I can’t believe that he went to sea by himself… and that was the outcome. Sad to know. I feel so bad,” he told the Jamaica Observer, adding that he had tried to discourage his son from his spearfishing hobby.

Jahmari’s mother, Lavern Robinson, told the Jamaica Star: “Right now [I] don’t know what to say. Jahmari has been going to [the] sea [since he was] small.”

The body of Jahmari Reid, 16, was reportedly found in the water.
The body of Jahmari Reid, 16, was reportedly found in the water.

The group of divers who found the teenager’s body said they saw a “big” tiger shark close by, according to Christopher Reynolds, a fisherman.

“All of the fishermen went out there and, while they were diving to take him up, they saw the big shark. They shot at him but they didn’t get him,” he added.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Reynolds said the community was determined to locate the shark, kill it and retrieve the severed head.

It is the first time in recent history that a person has been killed by a shark in local waters, according to Fritz Christie, the head of the local fishermen’s association.

He suggested the shark may have followed a cruise ship into Falmouth Bay and then stayed in the area. Christie urged anyone going spearfishing to be extremely cautious.

Shark attacks are incredibly rare in Jamaica, with only three reported off the coast of the Caribbean island since 1749, according to the International Shark Attack File.

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World