Local authorities say they have captured the 4m tiger shark that killed Chris Davis. Photo / Supplied

Extraordinary pictures of the shark believed to have mauled to an Australian dad to death in New Caledonia have been released.

Married father-of-three Chris Davis, a senior software programming consultant from Sydney, had been swimming about 150 meters from Château-Royal beach in Noumea when a shark, believed to be a four-metre tiger shark, bit him several times on the legs and arms.

Confronting video footage of the attack showed the desperate efforts of two nearby jet skiers who pulled critically injured Davis, 59, to shore, as well as the attempts by two lifeguards to resuscitate him.

Despite their efforts, Davis could not be saved and was carried off the beach on a stretcher, covered in foil.

Davis’ grieving family said they remember him as a beloved husband and father who was also a keen triathlete.

Horrified onlookers watched the incident unfold. Picture / Nine News

“Chris was a senior software programming consultant in the superannuation and funds management industry and a keen triathlete, having represented Australia several times in age group world championship events,” they said.

“He is survived by his wife and three adult sons, who express their sincere gratitude to the New Caledonian authorities for the efforts in treating him and to the Australian and New Caledonian governments for aiding his return to Australia.”

Locals have taken to social media, reporting the large tiger shark that fatally wounded Davis has been caught.

A guest at the nearby Hotel Chateau Royal, who witnessed the aftermath of the attack, described the scene as traumatic while speaking to the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

“It happened so close to shore, the poor victim was face down in the water when the jet ski got to him,” they said.

“There was blood everywhere, we could see it from the beach. So many people were in the water at the same time, and they’d only reopened the beach a few days ago.”

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the family.