People evacuated from the Fields shopping centre in Orestad, Copenhagen. Photo / Olafur Steinar Gestsson, Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Danish police have said that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall.

Copenhagen police said one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field's shopping mall, which is close to the city's airport. Police tweeted that "several people have been hit", but gave no other details.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H Andersen tweeted: "Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious."

An ambulance and armed police outside the Fields shopping centre, in Copenhagen, Denmark, after reports of shots fired. Photo / Olafur Steinar Gestsson, Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark's TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hiding in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard "three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store."

A huge presence of heavily armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

"One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned," Copenhagen police tweeted. "We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview."

#Copenhagen: Police in Denmark say a suspect has been arrested after several people were shot inside the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen. The area has been evacuated.pic.twitter.com/a8TpB0iBSr — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) July 3, 2022

The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen, just across from a subway line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields, which opened in 2004.

Shortly after the shooting, the royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been cancelled. The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year. The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.

- AP