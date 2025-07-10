Akusekijima Island, part of Kagoshima Prefecture’s Tokara Islands, is seen on Friday. Photo / the Japan News, via the Washington Post

Toshima, Kagoshima - Following a series of earthquakes off the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, a ferry carrying five evacuees left Akusekijima Island, part of that island chain, yesterday.

The five evacuees, island residents aged from their 20s to their 70s, were the third group of people to leave because of the quakes.

They headed to Kagoshima City, where they were to stay in accommodations prepared by the village of Toshima in the prefecture.

According to the village, 44 residents from Akusekijima Island and 15 from Kodakarajima Island evacuated from the islands by ferry last Friday and Sunday.

Two residents, one from each island, left by themselves, leaving the number of people remaining on Akusekijima at 20 and on Kodakarajima at 44.