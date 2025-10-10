According to its website, Accurate Energetic Systems has a "state-of-the-art outdoor explosive test range" for explosive testing and research and development activities. Photo / AES

Several dead after Tennessee factory explosion, others missing

A deadly blast has rocked a US explosives factory, and multiple people are feared dead.

The local sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook that the explosion on Friday (local time) happened at the Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area of Hickman County, Tennessee.

“Please avoid the area to allow emergency responders to do their work. If you are in the area, stay clear and follow the instructions from local authorities.”

The mayor’s office in Hickman County told AFP it could not immediately confirm any fatalities or the cause of the explosion.

But Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported “some” fatalities and added that several people were missing in the blast, according to US media.