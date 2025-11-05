Advertisement
Several dead after fire rips through Tuzla, Bosnia nursing home

Firefighters deployed to the scene after fire that broke out in a nursing home in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 04, 2025. Photo / Getty Images

A fire broke out late Tuesday in a nursing home in the Bosnian town of Tuzla, police said, with local media and officials reporting that several people had been killed.

The fire erupted at around 8.55 pm (1955 GMT) and police patrols, firefighters and emergency medical services were quickly dispatched

