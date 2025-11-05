Firefighters deployed to the scene after fire that broke out in a nursing home in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina on November 04, 2025. Photo / Getty Images

A fire broke out late Tuesday in a nursing home in the Bosnian town of Tuzla, police said, with local media and officials reporting that several people had been killed.

The fire erupted at around 8.55 pm (1955 GMT) and police patrols, firefighters and emergency medical services were quickly dispatched to evacuate and care for residents, police told AFP.

Police said they had no immediate information on casualties, but local media reported that there were several victims.

Irfan Halilagic, the head of the Tuzla canton, told national TV channel BHRT that he had received information “on killed and injured” people. He did not elaborate.

The chairman of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, Zeljko Komsic, offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a quick recovery to those injured, BHRT reported.