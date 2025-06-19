The men who have been indicted — Carlos Victor Mestanza Cercado, Jorge Enrique Alban, Jazael Padilla Resto, Eduardo Macias Ibarra, Pablo Raul Lugo Larroig, Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores and Victor Hugo Valencia Solorzano — each face two counts of conspiracy to commit theft from interstate and foreign shipment, as well as theft from interstate and foreign shipment, according to the Justice Department, which did not say how the men were caught.

Five of the men — Mestanza, Padilla, Lugo, Valencia, and Alban — were also charged with two counts of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, as well as interference with commerce by robbery, prosecutors said.

Each robbery charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, while the theft charges can bring 10 years, and the conspiracy charge five.

Padilla is currently serving a prison sentence in Arizona for burglary in an unrelated case.

Lugo and Presilla appeared in court on Wednesday and will remain in custody until their trial, which is set for August 1. Their lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.

The Justice Department said that they were “not currently at liberty” to say where the four other men were, though the Associated Press reported that they remained at large.

In a statement, Brink’s said that it appreciated law enforcement’s efforts to solve the robbery, which occurred on July 11, 2022, at a Flying J Travel Centre in Lebec, California, and that it would “continue to watch the case closely”.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement that “while the loss numbers are astronomical, they are tied to real victims, whom we hope to bring some sense of justice”.

Crimes against jewellery firms declined roughly 12% in 2024 compared with the previous year, but dollar losses increased because of the sophistication of burglary crews, according to a report from the Jewellers’ Security Alliance.

Jewellery firms across the US reported losses of US$142.5m in 2024 attributed to crime, a 7% increase from the $133.2m reported in 2023, according to the alliance. There were 1420 crimes reported against these firms last year, down from 1621 in 2023.

Guginsky said that robberies can be devastating to jewellery stores, especially small ones that might not have the proper insurance. Such crimes, he said, mean that “a lot of businesses might go out of business”.

He said that while the robbery at the rest stop had been one of the largest jewellery heists in US history, “this is cargo taken from a truck”.

“It wasn’t that it was targeting a jewellery store, cutting a roof, cutting a safe, kidnapping somebody,” he said, “but it is one the larger losses we’ve seen with multiple victims that had their goods on that truck.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Aimee Ortiz

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES