Seven men charged over jewellery heist nearly three years after it occurred

By Aimee Ortiz
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Nearly three years after the $167 million heist, seven men have been charged in connection with the theft, and some of the jewellery that was stolen has been recovered. Photo / 123rf

The Brink’s semitruck containing dozens of bags of glittering jewels and luxury watches from an international jewellery show near San Francisco pulled into a rest stop nestled among the mountains north of Los Angeles.

So, too, did the thieves who were following it on a 500km journey.

Although specific

