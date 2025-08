Seven inmates died and 11 were injured in a prison riot in Veracruz, Mexico.

Seven inmates died amid unrest at a prison in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, authorities said on Sunday, with 11 other prisoners suffering injuries.

The fighting first broke out Saturday afternoon at a facility in Tuxpan and continued throughout the night, officials said.

Veracruz state forces, with military support, were able to get into the prison by Sunday morning and regain control.

“As a result of the riot, we report the tragic deaths of seven inmates and 11 injured people,” said a statement from the state security ministry.

After the fight, three inmates were transferred to another prison in Veracruz, though authorities did not disclose specifics.