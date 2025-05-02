Seven dead in fiery US van crash near Yellowstone

Mum pays tribute after Auckland bus stop killing, Australians vote early and insurance companies brace for claims.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A fiery crash involving a passenger van near Yellowstone National Park has left seven people dead, US police say.

Detectives probing the crash said a pick-up truck collided with a van carrying 14 people on Thursday evening (local time) by Henry’s Lake in eastern Idaho.

Authorities say a pick-up truck collided with a van carrying 14 people by Henry's Lake in eastern Idaho, United States. Photo / Roger Merrill

“Tragically, six individuals in the van and the driver of the pick-up died as a result of the crash,” a statement from Idaho State Police said on Friday.

Pictures in local media showed a badly crumpled red truck and a van that had been engulfed in flames.