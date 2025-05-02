Advertisement
Seven dead in fiery US van crash near Yellowstone

AFP
A fiery crash involving a passenger van near Yellowstone National Park has left seven people dead, US police say.

Detectives probing the crash said a pick-up truck collided with a van carrying 14 people on Thursday evening (local time) by Henry’s Lake in eastern Idaho.

Authorities say a pick-up truck collided with a van carrying 14 people by Henry's Lake in eastern Idaho, United States. Photo / Roger Merrill

“Tragically, six individuals in the van and the driver of the pick-up died as a result of the crash,” a statement from Idaho State Police said on Friday.

Pictures in local media showed a badly crumpled red truck and a van that had been engulfed in flames.

Police said an air ambulance had been called in to transport victims to hospitals “due to the severity of the injuries”.

There was no information on the identities or nationalities of those involved in the crash.

Residents quoted by media said the road is usually busy because it leads to one of the entrances to Yellowstone.

Millions of tourists – domestic and international – travel every year to Yellowstone, the first national park to be established in the United States.

It covers portions of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana and is home to thousands of geothermal features – hot springs, mudpots, steam vents and about half the world’s active geysers, including Old Faithful.

– Agence France-Presse

