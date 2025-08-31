Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Seven dead, 71 wounded as Sudan’s RSF shells besieged city

AFP
4 mins to read

Sudanese volunteers prepare free meals for residents of El-Fasher, a city besieged by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for more than a year. Photo / AFP

Sudanese volunteers prepare free meals for residents of El-Fasher, a city besieged by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for more than a year. Photo / AFP

Shelling by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces have killed at least seven people and wounded 71 others in El-Fasher, a medical source said, as the paramilitary group launched its fiercest offensive yet on the besieged city.

El-Fasher, the last major city in the vast western Darfur region still under army control,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save