Servers in space - tech firms excited at the idea of sending power-hungry data centres into orbit

Thomas Urbain
AFP·
4 mins to read

SpaceX's Starship is seen as a way of deploying data centre servers in space. Photo / Getty Images

Tech firms are floating the idea of building data centres in space and tapping into the sun’s energy to meet out-of-this-world power demands in a fierce artificial intelligence race.

US start-up Starcloud this week sent a refrigerator-sized satellite containing an Nvidia graphics processing unit (GPU) into orbit in what the

