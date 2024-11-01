Serbia railway station roof collapse kills 14, two women rescued

Emergency and rescue teams working at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad. Photo / AFP

Emergency and rescue teams working at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad. Photo / AFP

Rescue workers are scouring piles of concrete and twisted metal for survivors after a roof collapsed at the entrance to a railway station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, killing 14 people.

Cranes and bulldozers helped sift through the wreckage alongside dozens of rescuers and construction workers, while medical staff and ambulances waited nearby.

The collapse of a 35m length of roofing occurred on Friday at noon local time on a sunny day in the city about 70km northwest of the capital, Belgrade.

Bodies were pulled from the rubble throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

“Our windows were open as it was warm outside and I heard a huge rumble and saw a plume of dust, that’s all I saw. Later I heard what happened,” said Vera, an 86-year-old pensioner who lives about 200m away.