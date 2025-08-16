A conflict between protesters and supporters of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party escalates into clashes with police near the party's offices on Liberation Boulevard in Novi Sad, Serbia. Photo / Getty Images

Fresh clashes erupted between protesters and riot police in Serbia’s capital Belgrade and other cities on the fifth consecutive night of unrest.

In the central city of Valjevo, where thousands had gathered to show their growing anger against the party of right-wing President Aleksandar Vucic, a small group of masked young men attacked the empty offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, setting them on fire.

They subsequently clashed with riot police, with protesters throwing fireworks and rocks as the officers replied with stun grenades and tear gas.

In Belgrade, clashes also broke out after police stopped demonstrators headed for the ruling party’s headquarters.

Some clashes were also reported in the northern city of Novi Sad, the country’s second-largest.