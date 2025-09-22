Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Seoul court issues arrest warrant for Unification Church head Han Hak‑ja

AFP
2 mins to read

A Seoul court issued an arrest warrant for Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja over bribery allegations. Photo / Getty Images

A Seoul court issued an arrest warrant for Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja over bribery allegations. Photo / Getty Images

A Seoul court has issued an arrest warrant for Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja over allegations of bribery linked to a former first lady and incitement to destroy evidence, the Yonhap news agency reported.

“The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant, citing concern that she could destroy evidence,”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save