Followers are derisively referred to as “Moonies”.

The church has a vast reach, with its businesses ranging from media and tourism to food distribution.

Han assumed leadership of the organisation after Moon’s death in 2012.

She is suspected of ordering the delivery of luxury gifts, including a designer handbag and diamond necklace, to Kim in 2022 to curry favour with her husband, Yoon Suk Yeol, who became President that year.

The former first lady has been arrested and indicted on charges of bribery and stock market manipulation. Her husband – also in custody – is standing trial over his declaration of martial law in December.

Recently ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee. Photo / Getty Images

Han also faces allegations of bribing a prominent MP with 100 million won ($122,000).

As she was wheeled out of the prosecutors’ office after more than nine hours of questioning last week, Han denied wrongdoing.

“Why would I have done that?” she said when asked about the allegations.

The church has called the prosecutors’ request for a warrant an “unjust persecution of a global religious leader”.

“We firmly denounce the fact that, instead of humanitarian consideration and rational judgment, excessive and coercive measures have been taken against our leader,” it said in a statement last week.

The church, which claims to have 10 million followers worldwide, is best known for its mass weddings, where thousands of couples from across the globe are married in stadium-sized ceremonies.

- Agence France-Presse