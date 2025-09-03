Advertisement
Sentencing for mushroom killer Erin Patterson to be broadcast live in Victorian Supreme Court first

By NewsWire
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

The Australian woman accused of murdering three people with poisonous mushrooms has been found guilty on all charges.

The sentencing for triple murderer Erin Patterson will be broadcast live in a first for the Victorian Supreme Court.

A television camera will be inside the courtroom on Monday when Justice Christopher Beale sentences Patterson for the murders of her parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson.

