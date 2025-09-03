The Australian woman accused of murdering three people with poisonous mushrooms has been found guilty on all charges.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Sentencing for mushroom killer Erin Patterson to be broadcast live in Victorian Supreme Court first

The sentencing for triple murderer Erin Patterson will be broadcast live in a first for the Victorian Supreme Court.

A television camera will be inside the courtroom on Monday when Justice Christopher Beale sentences Patterson for the murders of her parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson.

It is usually illegal for the media and public to take photos or record video or audio of court proceedings.

However, the Supreme Court often livestreams trials from its own cameras.

The broadcast will only show Justice Beale, not Patterson or anyone else in the courtroom.