Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Home / World
Premium

Seniors rematch: Are Biden and Trump too old to run for president?

7 minutes to read
Financial Times
By: Ian Smith and David Crow

When US President Joe Biden this week announced plans to seek re-election in 2024, he immediately triggered speculation as to whether he could serve a full second term.

Most political pundits agree that, at 80,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.