Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Senate confirms Trump adviser to top Fed role, despite central bank’s independence

Andrew Ackerman and Theodoric Meyer
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Stephen Miran will become the first White House official to simultaneously serve on the board of central bank in 90 years. Photo / Getty Images

Stephen Miran will become the first White House official to simultaneously serve on the board of central bank in 90 years. Photo / Getty Images

The United States Senate today confirmed White House economic adviser Stephen Miran to a key role at the Federal Reserve, allowing him to join the independent central bank while remaining in the Trump Administration.

The Senate narrowly voted 48-to-47 to confirm Miran, placing a sitting Administration official inside an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save