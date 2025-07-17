Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Senate approves US President Trump’s bill to cut spending, sending it to the House

By Theodoric Meyer and Marianna Sotomayor
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

The legislation hands the Trump administration a victory in its ongoing power struggle with Congress over federal spending. Photo / Getty Images

The legislation hands the Trump administration a victory in its ongoing power struggle with Congress over federal spending. Photo / Getty Images

The Senate narrowly approved President Donald Trump’s request to claw back US$9 billion ($15 billion) in foreign aid and federal funding for public broadcasting early on Thursday, handing the administration a victory in its ongoing power struggle with Congress over federal spending.

The vote was 51-48. Two Republicans – Senators

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save