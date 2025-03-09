The injured man’s identity and age were not immediately made public. Authorities said today NZT that he underwent surgery at a hospital and was in a critical condition.

Guglielmi said the department had earlier received a tip-off from police warning law enforcement agencies that an armed man was reported to be travelling from Indiana to the city to confront police in hopes they would shoot him.

Guglielmi said Secret Service officers spotted a vehicle that fitted the description parked near 17th and F streets and then saw the man at 17th and G streets.

The spokesman said the man brandished a firearm and was shot. No injuries to Secret Service personnel were reported. DC police, who investigate all deaths in the city, will lead the probe into the shooting.

Authorities said they do not believe there was a threat to the White House or to the President.