- US Secret Service personnel shot an Indiana man near the White House after he brandished a gun.
- A Secret Service spokesman said multiple agents fired weapons; the man is in a critical condition after surgery.
- Washington DC police received a tip about the armed man; they will lead the investigation into the shooting.
Secret Service personnel shot and critically wounded an Indiana man near the White House complex, alleging that he brandished a gun after having driven to Washington DC in hopes of sparking a confrontation with police.
Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, said uniformed officers and agents, who are assigned to protective details, were involved in the confrontation. He said multiple agents fired weapons.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight local time near 17th and G streets NW, less than one block from Pennsylvania Avenue and near the executive office building.