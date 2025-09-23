Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Secret Service seizes massive illegal device network near UN General Assembly

Derek Hawkins
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

The Secret Service dismantled a network of devices in New York capable of major cyberattacks. Photo / Courtesy of the US Secret Service, The Washington Post

The Secret Service dismantled a network of devices in New York capable of major cyberattacks. Photo / Courtesy of the US Secret Service, The Washington Post

The Secret Service said today it had dismantled a massive network of electronic devices in the New York City area that investigators believe was used to threaten United States officials and was capable of cyber-attacks that could knock out large sections of cellular communications.

Investigators found the devices in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save