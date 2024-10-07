Second body found after Queensland house fire, babysitter believed dead

But on Monday, police found the body of another person, believed to be the missing woman.

A third person, a family friend living in the garage, was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The girl’s parents were interstate at the time of the blaze and have since been informed of the tragedy.

“They are obviously devastated. They’ve been offered support by police and they will continue to go through that,” Dalton said.

It will remain “undetermined” whether the blaze is suspicious until officers can enter the home and identify the cause.

“There’s nothing to say that this fire is suspicious in any way, but we will treat it as though it is until we make a determination one way or another,” he said.

Emergency services remained at the scene on Monday to try to stabilise the home so police investigators can enter.

“We’ve had structural collapse, so we have a technical rescue crew unit and aerial crew working now to stabilise the upper level, remove roof tiles so we can start the investigation,” Queensland Fire Department Acting Superintendent Marck Burchard said.

Any neighbours who witnessed the tragedy are urged to reach out for help.

“These sorts of incidents – even for seasoned police, fires and ambos – are traumatic,” Dalton said.

“I can only imagine what it’s like for someone who’s not exposed to that normally.”

Tributes have been laid near the home for the girl, including one card that read: ‘Fly high beautiful girl.”

The girl’s great-aunt has set up a GoFundMe to help the family after the “terrible tragedy”.

Redlands City Council Mayor Jos Mitchell said it was a “deeply upsetting” incident for the community.

“It is important during difficult times that we pull together in support,” she said.

Local MP Don Brown said his thoughts are with the family and community.

A post-mortem and scientific examination will be conducted to confirm the identities of the deceased.