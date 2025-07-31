Advertisement
Sebije Nelovic was there to clean offices - and came face to face with the Park Avenue gunman

By Jonah E. Bromwich
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Sebije Nelovic in Brooklyn. She came face-to-face with the Park Avenue gunman and survived. Photo / Sarah Blesener, The New York Times

Sebije Nelovic was dusting a table on the 33rd floor of the Park Avenue office building she had been cleaning for close to three decades when she heard startling noises.

She stood, looked towards a glass door separating her from the lift bank and saw a man holding what looked

