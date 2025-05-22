On Wednesday, US time, the jury was shown bizarre messages scrawled across a bathroom mirror in Combs’ mansion in Miami Beach, which were found during a raid by federal agents.

Authorities also found a wealth of drugs stashed around the home, firearm parts, high-heeled shoes, a box of nangs (nitrous oxide bulbs) and an erectile dysfunction product that US authorities have advised against.

One closet contained more than 50 bottles of baby oil and lube.

Staff sweep hotel rooms after freak-offs

George Kaplan, Combs’ executive assistant from 2013 to 2015, told the court that one of his roles was to set out hotel rooms to Combs’ liking before the star arrived.

He had a “hotel bag” that included clothes for Combs, speakers, candles, baby oil and AstroGlide lubricant.

Combs often used hotel rooms for his freak-off sex parties. Kaplan said Combs’ hotel stays would last from 12 hours to two days.

When Combs and any guests had finished in the rooms, Kaplan would then clean them up. That included tidying away “empty bottles of Gatorade, liquor and baby oil”.

He added that there was “baby oil on the bed, tables, all around the room”.

Asked why he didn’t let hotel housekeepers clean the rooms, Kaplan said: “I think it was implied my role in protecting Combs’ public image was important.”

Hotels would often sell images to try to “embarrass celebrities”.

Kaplan also said that Combs “threatened my job on occasion,” clarifying that it happened “monthly”.

He stated that Combs said he “only wanted to be surrounded by the best, and those around him were not performing to that level”.

But Combs’ demands could be almost impossible, Kaplan said.

He once told him to go to US supermarket Whole Foods Market and buy a gallon-sized BPA-free plastic bottle. There weren’t any, so Kaplan instead bought two BPA-free half-gallon bottles.

Combs was furious that Kaplan had not fulfilled his order precisely. “He was very angry, very close to my face.”

Nangs and erectile dysfunction snake oil

Special Agent Gerard Gannon testified about a March 2024 raid at Combs’ mansion on Star Island, a Miami Beach enclave.

As many as 90 agents searched the waterfront property when they knew Combs and his family were away.

The government lawyers prosecuting Combs detailed the drugs found in the mansion, including one box that had the word “Puffy” embossed on it.

The drugs include ecstasy tablets with the Tesla and Supreme logos, other pills containing MDMA, tablets with a substance similar to Xanax, as well as ketamine and cocaine.

The disassembled parts of various guns were also found, including magazines and bullets.

Gannon said one closet contained 56 bottles of lubricant and baby oil.

He was asked if they were the only bottles of lube and baby oil found in the building.

“No, they were not,” he said to laughs from the courtroom.

The image presented as evidence of the baby oil also showed a nitrous oxide product called Eurogas. These appeared to be whipped cream chargers, sometimes known as nangs, the contents of which can be inhaled for a temporary high.

In much of the US, nitrous oxide possession is legal for its proper purpose but can lead to a fine or jail if used for inhalation. There was no mention in court of Combs using the product.

Dodgy erectile dysfunction product

Another picture shown to the jury from the raid was of a product called Vital Honey.

The honey-based supplement is claimed to help with erectile dysfunction and sexual enhancement. Combs’ former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified earlier that her ex’s “freak-off” sex parties could last for up to four days.

In 2002, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an alert that Vital Honey contained a “hidden ingredient” not listed on the pack. This was tadalfil, the active ingredient in prescription drug Cialis, which is used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The FDA said Cialis should be used only after seeing a doctor and could be “dangerous” to some users.

Bizarre scrawlings on mirror

At one point, a picture was shown of a bathroom in the Combs mansion.

The mirror was full of messages possibly scrawled in red lipstick and black marker.

“What do you want?” said one message.

“You a legend”, said another. “You’re an icon Puff Daddy” was also seen.

It’s unclear who wrote the messages.

On Wednesday, the court also heard from clinical and forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes, who appeared for Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp and is due to give testimony in the upcoming trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Hughes said people often remained in abusive relationships because of “trauma bonds”. Abusers could “love bomb” partners after they victimised them. They could also control their victims’ lives financially, making it harder for them to leave.

Rapper and actor Kid Cudi is expected to testify today on his brief relationship with Ventura 14 years ago.

Ventura testified last week that Combs was enraged when she left him in 2011 and began dating Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi.

She said Combs kicked her as she left his Los Angeles home for the last time, leaving a large bruise on her back.

Prosecutors have contended that Combs was so upset that he arranged to have Cudi’s convertible firebombed.