Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sea star wasting disease has killed billions of starfish and destroyed kelp ecosystems

By Dino Grandoni
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

A research diver checks on a sunflower sea star that was raised at Friday Harbour Labs on San Juan Island, Washington, and introduced to the waters of Puget Sound for a few weeks. Photo / Ralph Pace, The Nature Conservancy

A research diver checks on a sunflower sea star that was raised at Friday Harbour Labs on San Juan Island, Washington, and introduced to the waters of Puget Sound for a few weeks. Photo / Ralph Pace, The Nature Conservancy

It starts with a twist. One arm pretzels in on itself. Then another. Then another.

Before long, the writhing arms detach from the body and begin crawling away zombie-like on their own.

The skin festers with lesions and internal organs ooze out from the inside. By the end, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save