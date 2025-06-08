The potential reforms could include teenagers being blocked from accessing social media sites after 10pm and during the school day, according to the Daily Mirror.

Asked what the Government would hope to achieve by such measures, Kyle said: “I know this is something you and your viewers care deeply about”.

“I’ve not been able to talk publicly about what the Labour approach is because we have the legacy legislation that has to go through first.

“This year we’ve had illegal content that needs to be taken down, but in July, age-appropriate material must be supplied by platforms, otherwise there’ll be criminal sanctions against them.

“And in this time, I’ve been looking very carefully about what we do next.”

Kyle added: “I want to nail down harder on safety, but I want to use that safety for a purpose, which is to understand what is a healthy online life for children in the same way we understand what health means in the physical, offline world, and I’m trying to incentivise the behaviours and stop the barriers towards moving towards that healthy life”.

A cap on the amount of time teenagers can spend scrolling online would build on proposals for a social media curfew previously floated by Kyle.

Earlier this year, the Technology Secretary told the Telegraph that he was examining the online equivalent of a television watershed for children following concerns that the “addictive nature” of social media was disrupting their sleep, their families, and other aspects of their lives.

He said he was “watching very carefully” the impact of TikTok’s introduction of 10pm curfews for under-16s and tools for parents to switch off access at set times, and encouraged other companies to consider similar features.

However, the father of Molly Russell, a 14-year-old girl who took her own life after viewing harmful content on social media, warned that “sticking plasters” would not be enough to fix the problem.

Ian Russell, who is chairman of the Molly Rose Foundation set up in his daughter’s memory, urged the Prime Minister to go further and faster.

He told Kuenssberg’s show: “Every day the Government has delayed bringing in tougher online safety laws, we’ve seen more young lives lost and damaged because of weak regulation and inaction by big tech”.

“Parents up and down the country would be delighted to see the Prime Minister act decisively to quell the tsunami of harm children face online, but sticking plasters will not do the job.

“Only a stronger and more effective Online Safety Act will finally change the dial on fundamentally unsafe products and business models that prioritise engagement over safety.”

The Act, which passed into law in October, requires tech platforms to follow new Ofcom-issued codes of practice to keep users safe online, particularly children.

Significant fines and the blocking of sites are among the penalties for firms caught breaking the rules, but many critics have argued the approach gives tech companies too much scope to regulate themselves.