Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Scottish distillers hope Trump’s ties to the country will soften him on the tariffs interrupting their trade

By Emily Davies
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Drew McKenzie-Smith is the founder and managing director of Lindores Abbey Distillery. Photo / Emily Macinnes, for the Washington Post

Drew McKenzie-Smith is the founder and managing director of Lindores Abbey Distillery. Photo / Emily Macinnes, for the Washington Post

Drew McKenzie-Smith was working as a chef in northwest England when a man knocked on his father’s door with news.

A scroll from a long-dead king recorded the earliest known mention of Scottish whisky, and it was traced to the ruins of a monastery next door.

McKenzie-Smith, now 61, did

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save