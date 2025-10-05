The Scottish Ambulance Service technician allegedly stole aftershave from his immobilised ward. Photo / Miranda Field

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Scottish Ambulance Service technician allegedly stole aftershave from his immobilised ward. Photo / Miranda Field

An ambulance worker has been charged after he allegedly stole from a terminal cancer patient he had been called to respond to.

According to the Mirror, the Scottish Ambulance Service was called to pensioner John Field’s home on April 14 as he experienced a medical episode.

Field’s daughter Miranda Field had installed a camera in his bedroom after the 85-year-old, who is terminally ill and has Alzheimer’s, took multiple falls.

She was horrified when she discovered the camera had captured one of the ambulance technicians pinching a bottle of Joop aftershave while her father lay in distress.

The fragrance retails for $49 in New Zealand.