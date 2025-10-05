“You open up your home to crisis workers in a time of need and the last thing you expect is to have your belongings stolen”, Miranda Field told the Daily Record.
“It makes me sick that my Dad was there and very unwell and he decided to swipe his belongings for his own selfish needs.”
The 49-year-old said the first responder brazenly asked her to collect a bag from the other room, creating the opportunity he needed to steal the aftershave.
In the video, he can be seen slipping the bottle in his pocket while John Field lies prone with his back turned.
“Dad is very vulnerable, and I can’t help but feel that he was exploited in this situation”, Miranda Field said.
Police Scotland confirmed the 67-year-old man, who has not been named, has been charged and reported to public prosecutors.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said the man has “signalled his intention” to resign and expressed the organisation’s sincere apologies.
“We expect the highest standards of behaviour and conduct from all our staff in line with NHS [National Health Service] values.”
“An investigation was launched as soon as we became aware of the incident and the panel is considering the video shared as part of this process.”