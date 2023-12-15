Robert O’Brien, Donna Marie Brand and Andrew Kelly have been convicted of the 1996 murder of Caroline Glachan. Photo / Scotland Police

Robert O’Brien, Donna Marie Brand and Andrew Kelly have been convicted of the 1996 murder of Caroline Glachan. Photo / Scotland Police

The testimony of a 4-year-old boy proved crucial in solving the 1996 murder of a Scottish schoolgirl whose killers have finally been brought to justice.

The body of Caroline Glachan, 14, was discovered on the banks of the River Leven in Renton, West Dunbartonshire, on Aug 25, 1996.

Yesterday, Robert O’Brien, 45, Andrew Kelly and Donna Marie Brand, both 44, were convicted after a two-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Jurors heard that in 1996, police took a statement from Archie Wilson, who lived in Renton and was 4 at the time of the killing.

On the night of the murder, he and his younger brother Jamie were being looked after by Kelly and his then girlfriend while the boys’ mother, Betty Wilson, was out with friends. It later emerged that O’Brien and Brand were also at the property.

The body of Caroline Glachan, 14, was found in a river in Renton, West Dunbartonshire Photo / Scotland Police

When Betty Wilson returned home, her sons were asleep and Kelly, who was drying his wet trousers on her fire, claimed that Archie had urinated on him. The following day, Archie told his mother that he had been at the river and had witnessed fighting and a girl falling into the water.

When questioned at the time by police, Archie told them: “I saw Caroline in the water”.

He also claimed that O’Brien hit Caroline with a stick and a metal pole, and that when she was pushed in the water, he closed his eyes.

The young boy’s evidence was deemed not credible because of his age.

O’Brien, Kelly, his girlfriend Sarah Jane O’Neill who has since died, and Brand stuck to the same alibi and told officers they spent the night babysitting.

Unanimous guilty verdicts

It was not until 20 years later, when the case was reopened in 2019 and police reinterviewed residents from the time, that the killers’ alibi fell apart.

Linda Dorrian said she had seen four individuals, including Kelly and his girlfriend, leaving the flat before midnight with Archie and Jamie.

When they returned more than an hour later, Dorrian heard a commotion and an argument.

Her account enabled officers to corroborate Archie’s testimony.

Jurors returned unanimous guilty verdicts of murder for all three, who were told by Lord Braid: “You have all been convicted of what can be described as the brutal and depraved murder of Caroline Glachan.” The trio were remanded in custody to return to court in the new year to be sentenced.

Outside court, Caroline’s mother, Margaret McKeich, choked back tears and said: “This is a day we never thought we would see. I cannot sum up how I am feeling. It will not bring her back, but at least we know who is responsible and will be serving time for this.

“Caroline lost her life while they have had their Christmases and birthdays. My Caroline was in the ground. This is a great day.”