Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Climate change: Scientists warn climate indicators at record levels, urgent action needed

AFP
4 mins to read

The damage from flooding is getting increasingly costly around the world.

The damage from flooding is getting increasingly costly around the world.

From carbon pollution to sea-level rise to global heating, the pace and level of key climate change indicators are all in uncharted territory, more than 60 top scientists warn.

Greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and deforestation hit a new high last year and over the past decade averaged

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World