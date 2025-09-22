Scientists are calling for urgent AI safeguards as world leaders gather at the UN Assembly. Photo / Getty Images

Technology veterans, politicians and Nobel Prize winners have called on nations around the world to quickly establish “red lines” too dangerous for artificial intelligence to cross.

More than 200 prominent figures including 10 Nobel laureates and scientists working at AI giants Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Microsoft and OpenAI signed on to a letter released today at the start of the latest session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“AI holds immense potential to advance human wellbeing, yet its current trajectory presents unprecedented dangers,” the letter read.

“Governments must act decisively before the window for meaningful intervention closes.”

AI red lines would be internationally agreed bans on uses deemed too risky under any circumstances, according to creators of the letter.