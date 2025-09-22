Examples given included entrusting AI systems with command of nuclear arsenals or any kind of lethal autonomous weapons system.
Other red lines could be allowing AI to be used for mass surveillance, social scoring, cyber attacks, or impersonating people, according to those behind the campaign.
Those who signed the message urged governments to have AI red lines in place by the end of next year given the pace the technology is advancing.
“AI could soon far surpass human capabilities and escalate risks such as engineered pandemics, widespread disinformation, large-scale manipulation of individuals including children, national and international security concerns, mass unemployment, and systematic human rights violations,” the letter read.
If AI is left unchecked, ”many experts, including those at the forefront of development, warn that it will become increasingly difficult to exert meaningful human control in the coming years”, the message states.
– Agence France-Presse