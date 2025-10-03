Advertisement
Premium
Scientists study genes of woman who was the world’s oldest person

Gina Kolata
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Maria Branyas Morera, who died last year aged 117, with Dr Manel Esteller. Photo / Manel Esteller via The New York Times

Spanish researchers say Maria Branyas Morera, who lived to 117, won the genetic lottery. But experts caution that healthy genes and microbiomes don’t explain longevity on their own.

Maria Branyas Morera, then the world’s oldest living person, had one last request before she died. “Please study me,” she said to

