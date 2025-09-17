Advertisement
Scientists reveal 12‑million‑year‑old porpoise fossil discovered in Peru

AFP
Quick Read

A complete petrified skeleton of Lomacetus sp., an ancestor of modern porpoises dating back more than 10 million years, is unveiled at the Geological, Mining, and Metallurgical Institutein Lima. The specimen was discovered in the Ocucaje Desert, in Ica, southern Peru. Photo / Ernesto Benavides, AFP

Peruvian palaeontologists today unveiled the 12-million-year-old fossil of a prehistoric porpoise found near the country’s Pacific coast.

The fossil, which measures 3.5m long, was found in July by Peruvian palaeontologist Mario Urbina in the Ocucaje Desert, around 350km south of the capital Lima.

