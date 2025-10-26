Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Scientists analyse ancient DNA to uncover the diseases that killed Napoleon’s troops in 1812

Carolyn Y. Johnson
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Joaquin Phoenix starred at the French emperor in Ridley Scott's 2023 film, Napoleon.

Joaquin Phoenix starred at the French emperor in Ridley Scott's 2023 film, Napoleon.

In the summer of 1812, the legendary French general Napoleon Bonaparte led an army about half a million strong to invade Russia.

The Russians retreated but burned the countryside as they withdrew, using scorched-earth tactics that eventually left Napoleon’s troops occupying a ruined Moscow.

By autumn, his ill-fated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save