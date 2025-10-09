Four students went on the first hike on the Whiskeag Trail behind the school. Word of the hikes spread around school – which has about 600 students – prompting a few more students to join in the following weeks.
During hikes, which are about three miles (5km), students hear leaves rustling, shoes stepping on sticks, and insects buzzing.
The group stops by a creek to enjoy snacks Trundy brings – cheese crackers, rice cakes, lollies and water. Then she reads a short poem by Wendell Berry or Mary Oliver that Trundy hopes makes the students think about starting anew.
Students are often more talkative, relaxed and playful by the end of the hikes, Trundy said.
In November, a few boys sang I Want It That Way by the Backstreet Boys as they crossed a bridge back on to the school’s campus.
Another time, students jumped on a train trestle bridge “like a trampoline,” Trundy said.
Still, a few parents and guardians withdrew their students from the hikes, believing they weren’t a proper punishment for the rules they broke, Trundy said.
When winter arrived last year, and the creek froze and snow covered the tree limbs, Trundy distributed hats, gloves and ponchos to students. They continued to hike. They were together when the weather warmed in March.
Trundy guided about 20 hikes last school year, including the final one in late May.
Soto, who said he has gone on three detention hikes after he was caught using his phone and vape at school, used to feel a “rush” to break the rules. But he said the hikes have helped him relax and given him a different perspective.
Nelson-Walling said she went on about five detention hikes last school year after she got into trouble for skipping class. She struggled to sit still in a classroom, she said.
But she felt better after each detention hike, Nelson-Walling said, and for the first time felt invested in school.