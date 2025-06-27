Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Scheme involved billions of dollars in false healthcare claims and stolen personal information

By Jeremy Roebuck, Dan Diamond
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

The case involves billions of dollars in false healthcare claims using personal information stolen from more than a million Americans in all 50 states. Photo / 123rf

The case involves billions of dollars in false healthcare claims using personal information stolen from more than a million Americans in all 50 states. Photo / 123rf

United States federal prosecutors today unveiled charges against 11 Eastern Europeans they accused of running a sophisticated, US$10.6 billion ($17.4b) Medicare fraud scheme in what appears to be one of the largest such busts in government history.

According to an indictment unsealed in federal court in New York, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World