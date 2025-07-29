Advertisement
Satellite imagery shows thousands desperately seeking food from aid trucks

By Maeve Cullinan
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Gazans gather around aid trucks in Khan Younis. Satellite image / Planet Labs via Getty Images

The hunger crisis in Gaza has become visible from space as thousands of Palestinians can be seen crowding around aid trucks in new satellite imagery.

The images show a mass of thousands of people gathered around 15 trucks as they reached the south of the war-torn Strip at the

