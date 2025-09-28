Advertisement
Satellite imagery indicates Iran increasing construction of deeply buried military site near Natanz

Warren P. Strobel, Jarrett Ley
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Satellite image by Maxar Technologies shows the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran after US strikes. Photo / Maxar Technologies

Iran has increased construction at a mysterious underground site in the months since the United States and Israel pummelled its main nuclear facilities.

It suggests Tehran has not entirely ceased work on its suspected weapons programme and may be cautiously rebuilding, according to a Washington Post review of satellite imagery

