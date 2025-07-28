Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sarajevo street art marks out brighter future

By Anne-Sophie Labadie
AFP·
4 mins to read

Bosnian street artist Kerim Musanovic puts the finishing touches to his painting on the former Olympic bobsleigh track on Mount Trebevic, near Sarajevo. Photo / Elvis Barukcic, AFP

Bosnian street artist Kerim Musanovic puts the finishing touches to his painting on the former Olympic bobsleigh track on Mount Trebevic, near Sarajevo. Photo / Elvis Barukcic, AFP

Bullet holes still pockmark many Sarajevo buildings; others threaten collapse under disrepair, but street artists in the Bosnian capital are using their work to reshape a city steeped in history.

A half-pipe of technicolour snakes its way through the verdant Mount Trebevic, once an Olympic bobsled route - now layered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save