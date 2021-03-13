Sarah Everard: London police officer Wayne Couzens appears in court over 33yo's death

Sarah Everard's body was found in a builder's bag in the woods, in such a state that she had to be identified by dental records.

A 48-year-old police officer from London has appeared in court, charged with her abduction and murder.

Police Constanble Wayne Couzens appeared at the Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday, in connection with the kidnapping and murder of the 33-year-old woman, who vanished in Clapham on March 3.

Wearing a grey jumper and surrounded by two police officers, Couzens sat with his head in his hands as the court heard how Everard's body had to be identified by dental records.

Sarah Everard. Photo / Supplied

He spoke only once, to confirm his name, date of birth and address, and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on March 16.

"Mr Couzens, I am sending your case to the crown court sitting at the Central Criminal Court, what you might know as the Old Bailey," Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said.

"You will appear there for your first appearance on the 16th of March," he added.

Wayne Couzens has been charged with Sarah's kidnap and murder. Photo / Supplied

"I don't have the power to consider the question of bail. That will be considered should you wish to make an application to the court on the 16th of March.

"You are therefore remanded in custody until that date, both charges having been sent to the crown court."

The accused has been remanded in custody. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Everard was walking home on Wednesday, March 3, from seeing a friend, when she disappeared.

The Crown Prosecution Service, rather than the police as it is the norm, announced the charges against the London officer.

Couzens joined the Met in September 2018 and worked on a response team in Bromley, South East London.

He was then moved to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command on in February last year, to patrol embassies in the capital.

Family issues heartbreaking statement

Sarah Everard left a friend's home in the evening of March 3, to start a 50-minute walk back to her own flat in Brixton.

At about 9:30pm, she was seen on CCTV in Clapham, after spending 15 minutes talking to her boyfriend on the phone.

Mourners paid their respects to Sarah Everard. Photo / Getty Images

Her body was found in woodland in Kent, last Wednesday, after a frantic search in ponds and other areas.

Her family has paid tribute to their "bright and beautiful daughter and sister".

In a statement, they said she was "a wonderful" woman.

"She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.

"She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all.

"We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives."

Duchess of Cambridge joins tributes to Sarah Everard

The Duchess of Cambridge joined thousands of mourners laying flowers for Sarah Everard.

The Duchess laid flowers and spent some time paying her respects. Photo / Sky

A "Reclaim These Streets" vigil was due to be held tonight (UK time) but was cancelled due to Covid-19 lockdown rules. Still, mourners have been leaving flowers and cards in Clapham, to honour the murdered woman.

It hasn't stopped thousands from going to Clapham Common.

Sarah Everard vigil update: Clapham Common is absolutely rammed.



Reclaim These Streets cancelled the official event earlier today, but as expected, thousands have descended on the south London park.



Including Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.https://t.co/6OusI9w6JT pic.twitter.com/czudDNUPFB — Gareth Davies (@GD10) March 13, 2021

Kate Middleton was one of the people who visited Clapham Common, laying flowers and paying her respects.

Kensington Palace said the Duchess "remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married' and "wanted to pay her respects to the family and to Sarah," Sky reported.