Samia Suluhu Hassan wins landslide Tanzania election amid deadly unrest

AFP
3 mins to read

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan won a landslide election victory with 97.66% of the vote, the electoral commission announced on November 1, 2025, after polls that lacked major opposition candidates and descended into violent protests. Photo / Michael Jamson, AFP

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has won a landslide election victory, official results showed on Saturday, after key candidates were jailed or barred from a vote that has triggered days of violent protests.

The final result showed Hassan won 97.66% of the vote, dominating every constituency, the electoral commission announced

