“We’re grateful to [Salvadoran] President [Nayib] Bukele for agreeing to return him to our country to face these very serious charges,” she said.

In a post on X, Bukele said: “We work with the Trump administration, and if they request the return of a gang member to face charges, of course we wouldn’t refuse.”

Trump, in remarks to reporters Saturday, described Abrego Garcia as a “pretty bad guy” and said he “should’ve never had to be returned”.

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson said Abrego Garcia’s return “has nothing to do with his original deportation”.

“There was no mistake,” Jackson said on X. “He’s returning because a new investigation has revealed crimes SO HEINOUS, committed in the US, that only the American Justice System could hold him fully accountable.”

Abrego Garcia, 29, was living in the eastern state of Maryland until he became one of more than 200 people sent to a prison in El Salvador as part of Trump’s crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Most of the migrants who were summarily deported were alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which the Trump administration has declared a foreign terrorist organisation.

‘Administrative error’

Justice Department lawyers later admitted that Abrego Garcia, who is married to a US citizen, was wrongly deported because of an “administrative error”.

Abrego Garcia had been living in the United States under protected legal status since 2019, when a judge ruled he should not be deported because he could be harmed in his home country.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, one of Abrego Garcia’s attorneys, said the Government had returned him to the US “not to correct their error but to prosecute him”.

“Due process means the chance to defend yourself before you’re punished, not after,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said. “This is an abuse of power, not justice.”

Bondi alleged that Abrego Garcia had “played a significant role in an alien smuggling ring” and was a smuggler of “children and women” as well as members of the Salvadoran gang MS-13.

She said Abrego Garcia, who was indicted by a grand jury in Tennessee, would be returned to El Salvador upon completion of any prison sentence.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen visited Abrego Garcia in April in El Salvador and welcomed his return to the US.

“For months the Trump Administration flouted the Supreme Court and our Constitution,” the senator from Maryland said in a statement.

“Today, they appear to have finally relented to our demands for compliance with court orders and with the due process rights afforded to everyone in the United States.

“The Administration will now have to make its case in the court of law, as it should have all along.”

According to the indictment, Abrego Garcia was involved in smuggling undocumented migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and other countries into the US between 2016 and earlier this year.

