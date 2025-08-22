Right-wing supporters praised the Republican President’s toughness but legal scholars and human rights advocates have blasted what they say is a slipshod rush to deport people in violation of basic US laws.

Hecker said Abrego Garcia was now “en route to his family in Maryland after being unlawfully arrested and deported, and then imprisoned, all because of the government’s vindictive attack on a man who had the courage to fight back against the administration’s continuing assault on the rule of law”.

The lawyer said Abrego Garcia was “grateful that his access to American courts has provided meaningful due process”.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers said they had hired a private security company to bring him to Maryland, according to ABC News.

But the saga may not be over for the Salvadoran.

The Trump administration is not barred from initiating “lawful immigration proceedings upon Abrego Garcia’s return to Maryland” – provided it gives 72 hours’ notice before deporting him to a third country – under a July federal court ruling.

The Salvadoran’s attorneys accused federal prosecutors of “vindictive and selective prosecution” in a motion seeking to dismiss charges they said had been brought “because he refused to acquiesce in the government’s violation of his due process rights”.

Abrego Garcia was living in the eastern state of Maryland until he became one of more than 200 people sent to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison as part of Trump’s crackdown on undocumented migrants.

Most of the migrants who were summarily deported were alleged members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which the Trump administration has declared a foreign terrorist organisation.

Trump described Abrego Garcia in June as a “pretty bad guy” and said he “should’ve never had to be returned”.

But Justice Department lawyers admitted that Abrego Garcia – who is married to a US citizen – had been wrongly deported because of an “administrative error”.

He had been living in the United States under protected legal status since 2019, when a judge ruled he should not be deported because he could be harmed in his home country.

Attorney-General Pam Bondi alleged that Abrego Garcia had “played a significant role in an alien smuggling ring” and was a smuggler of “children and women” as well as members of the Salvadoran gang MS-13.

She said Abrego Garcia, who denies wrongdoing and was indicted by a grand jury in Tennessee, would be returned to El Salvador upon completion of any prison sentence.

According to the indictment, Abrego Garcia was involved in smuggling undocumented migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and other countries into the United States between 2016 and earlier this year.

His trial in his human smuggling case is set to begin in January 2027.

“Every person is afforded their right to due process by the constitution and, from the start, we’ve asked that due process be followed – meaning everyone receives proper notice of the allegations against them and has an opportunity to be heard,” Maryland Governor Wes Moore said in a statement.

“This was never about one person, but about the laws that govern all people in our country. Several courts have made decisions in this case, and we expect the Trump administration to follow those decisions.”

