He said it was ordered by Pierre Gauttieri, who was then the mayor’s chief of staff.

“The order was to trap Gilles Artigues over his repressed homosexuality,” Kefi-Jerome said.

“I have no evidence that the mayor was aware of these things, but if Pierre Gauttieri makes such a commitment, I deduce that he must have had the approval” of Perdriau, added Kefi-Jerome.

Kefi-Jerome’s former companion, Gilles Rossary-Lenglet, who acknowledged his own political ambitions, openly accused the mayor saying there was a “contract”.

According to his account, peppered with salacious and scathing remarks, Perdriau and his chief of staff made an electoral agreement with Artigues during 2014 municipal elections but feared he would not be loyal.

Rossary-Lenglet, who first revealed the alleged plot in 2022, said he was given €40,000 ($80,000) from municipal funds in the form of subsidies to voluntary associations.

Court president Brigitte Vernay said at the end of the day that she was troubled by Rossary-Lenglet’s evidence.

“It’s disconcerting: you admit everything to better accuse others,” Vernay told the witness. “In your explanations, there is a complacency in smearing people that means we will receive them with a certain reserve.”

Perdriau, who risks up to 10 years in jail if found guilty, remains mayor of the southeastern industrial city of 175,000 people.

He has not ruled out running again in municipal elections scheduled for 2026 but told AFP before the trial that first he had to “rid myself of this sword of Damocles”.

