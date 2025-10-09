Advertisement
Updated

Rutgers professor Mark Bray leaves US after death threats over anti-fascism comments

Anumita Kaur
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Mark Bray, a Rutgers University professor, is moving to Europe after receiving death threats. Photo / Rutgers University

Faced with a stream of death threats, a Rutgers University history professor who teaches about anti-fascism said he is moving out of the United States just a month into the autumn semester.

Mark Bray, who has taught at Rutgers since 2019, told his students this week that his

