Russia’s influencer economy has defied sanctions and censorship to continue growing

By Laura Avetisyan
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

In March 2022, the Russian authorities banned Instagram, as part of broader restrictions on freedom of expression. Photo / Getty Images

Karina Kasparyants began her career as an influencer in her teens, making YouTube videos of beauty tips, shopping hauls and glimpses into her everyday life as a student in Moscow in the mid-2010s.

Soon, she started to post on Instagram too, gradually building up a following of more than

