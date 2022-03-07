War in Ukraine: New Zealander Ross Parton flees after town comes under Russian fire. Video / Supplied

War in Ukraine: New Zealander Ross Parton flees after town comes under Russian fire. Video / Supplied

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the West of wanting "us to be slowly killed" as the Ukrainian President again demanded NATO enter the war against Russia.

"We repeat every day, 'Close the sky over Ukraine!'" Zelensky said in a video message.

"If you do not do that, if you at least do not give us aircraft for us to be able to protect ourselves, there can be only one conclusion – you also want us to be slowly killed."

His comments came as a furious Ukrainian national guard soldier slammed the US as a "nation of liars" for not doing more to assist against Russia's invasion, including imposing a no-fly zone – which Western leaders including US President Joe Biden have emphatically ruled out as it would lead to "World War III".

"You are afraid to clear our skies because you are afraid of Russia," the soldier told Fox News in Kyiv.

"You are a nation of f***ing liars. We give our nuclear power and our nuclear weapons for your guarantees – your guarantees is nothing."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now into its 11th day, has seen more than 1.5 million people flee the country in what the United Nations has called "Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II".

Hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands wounded, with hundreds of thousands of mostly women and children pouring into neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania or Moldova for refuge.

Russian forces increase shelling, Ukraine says

Russian forces stepped up their shelling of Ukrainian cities in the centre, north and south of the country late Sunday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.

"The latest wave of missile strikes came as darkness fell," he said on Ukrainian television.

He said the areas that came under heavy shelling include the outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.

Kharkiv officials said the shelling damaged the television tower and heavy artillery was hitting residential areas.

A man opens his arms as he stands near a house destroyed in the Russian artillery shelling, in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv, Ukraine yesterday. Photo / AP

In Chernihiv officials said all regions of the city were coming under missile attack.

Arestovich described a "catastrophic" situation in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, where efforts to evacuate residents on Sunday failed. He said the government was doing all it could to resume evacuations.

Evacuations also failed in Mariupol in the south and Volnovakha in the east because of the shelling.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video broadcast on Sunday that it was clear Western sanctions weren't deterring Russia. Photo / AP

Plea to strengthen sanctions

As Russian forces increased their shelling, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the West to strengthen sanctions.

In a video statement Sunday evening, Zelenskyy heaped criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the Russian Defense Ministry's announcement that it would strike Ukraine's military-industrial complex, while telling employees of these defense plants not to go to work.

"I didn't hear even a single world leader react to this," Zelenskyy said. "The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that the sanctions imposed on Russia are not sufficient."

Zelenskyy called for organising a "tribunal" to bring to justice those who order and carry out such crimes.

"Think about the sense of impunity of the occupiers that they can announce such planned atrocities," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Sunday that its forces intend to strike Ukraine's military-industrial complex with what it said were precision weapons.

"We urge all personnel of Ukrainian defense industry plants … to leave the territory of their enterprises," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement carried by the state news agency Tass.

TikTok and Netflix are suspending most of their services in Russia as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia's war in Ukraine. Photo / AP

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia's war in Ukraine.

TikTok said Russian users of its popular social media app would no longer be able to post new videos or livestreams and they also wouldn't be able to see videos shared from elsewhere in the world.

Netflix said it was suspending its service in Russia but didn't provide additional details.

The actions are likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia's war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalises the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be "fake" reports.

TikTok is part of the larger Chinese tech company ByteDance.

AmEx suspends operations

American Express announced Sunday it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.

Globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia, the company said in a statement. AmEx cards issued locally in Russia by the country's banks will also no longer work outside of Russia.

The company previously halted its relationships with banks in Russia impacted by the US and international government sanctions, the company said.

Israel PM speaks with Putin again

Israel's prime minister spoke Sunday evening by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day after his snap trip to Moscow to discuss the more than weeklong Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Naftali Bennett also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whom he visited in Berlin on Saturday as well, and French President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.

People hide from the Russian artillery shelling in a school basement in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv, Ukraine yesterday. Photo / AP

Bennett has also spoken on the phone multiple times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — most recently Sunday morning — as part of his shuttle diplomacy to mediate between Ukraine and Russia after more than a week of fighting.

Additionally, Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid will fly to Riga, Latvia, on Monday to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Foreign Ministry said.

While Israel has condemned Russia's invasion, it has also refrained from taking action that could anger Moscow, out of concern of jeopardising military coordination in neighbouring Syria.

Russians tighten grip on nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said Russian forces are tightening their grip on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, Ukraine's largest, that they seized last week.

The director general of the agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said Sunday Ukrainian staff members are now required to seek approval for any operation, even maintenance, from the Russians, and that they have impeded normal communications by switching off some mobile networks and internet at the site.

Ukraine's regulatory authority said that phone lines, as well as e-mails and fax, are no longer working. Grossi said he is "extremely concerned about these developments," adding that for the plant to operate safely, "staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions, without undue external interference or pressure."

People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin, near Kyiv on March 6. Photo / AP

Second evacuation attempt fails

A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling.

Ukrainian military authorities said earlier Sunday that evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (10am GMT) during an 11 hour ceasefire.

Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.

He said on Telegram that "there can be no 'green corridors' because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom."

A similar cease-fire planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed on Saturday, trapping residents under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.

A factory and a store burn after having been bombarded in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine yesterday. Photo / AP

Russia warns Ukraine's neigbours

The Russian military has warned Ukraine's neighbouring countries from hosting its warplanes, saying Moscow may consider them a part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov charged Sunday that some Ukrainian combat planes had redeployed to Romania and other Ukraine neighbors he didn't identify.

Konashenkov warned that if those warplanes attack the Russian forces from the territory of those nations, it "could be considered as those countries' engagement in the military conflict."

No fly zone could spark world war

European Union leader Charles Michel said Sunday closing Ukraine's airspace could spark a world war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on Nato countries to stop the Russian onslaught on his country by imposing a no-fly zone. Western leaders have refused for fear of triggering a wider war in Europe. Deploying fighter jets over Ukraine could "in current circumstances" be considered as "Nato's entry into the war and therefore risk World War III," Michel said in an interview with the public broadcaster France Inter.

Michel denied that economic sanctions against Russia constitute "a war of the EU or Nato against Russia." Putin has linked the West's economic punishment for his invasion of Ukraine to "declaring war" on Moscow.

Michel said European and American allies imposed sanctions "to create pressure and hurt the (Russian) regime", not the people.

A woman is carried by Ukrainian soldiers along an improvised path while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine yesterday. Photo / AP

364 civilians confirmed dead

The UN human rights office says it has confirmed the deaths of 364 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

The Geneva-based office said that another 759 civilians had been injured as of midnight Saturday.

The rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has confirmed.

It says it believes the real figures are considerably higher, "especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days." That's because the flow of information has been delayed amid the fighting and many reports still need to be corroborated.

Ukrainian officials have presented far higher numbers.

Vatican sends two cardinals to Ukraine

Pope Francis says he has dispatched two cardinals to Ukraine, a highly unusual move.

The pontiff said Sunday that "the Holy See is willing to do everything to put itself in service for peace." The papal almsgiver, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, has been dispatched with aid, along with Cardinal Michael Czerny, who is head of the papal office that deals with migration, charity, justice and peace.

Francis did not say where exactly the cardinals had gone, but said they represented him and all Christian people with the message that "war is madness.''

Referring to Ukraine as "that martyred country," Francis called for a cessation of violence, the establishment of humanitarian corridors and a return to negotiations.

"In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not just a military operation, but a war that sows death, destruction and misery,'' he said in his traditional Sunday blessing.

1.5 million refugees leave Ukraine

The head of the United Nations' refugee agency says that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia invaded.

Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tweeted on Sunday that it is "the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

His agency didn't immediately give a more precise update on the refugee figures. Grandi is visiting countries that border Ukraine.

