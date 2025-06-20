Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Russian tech billionaire Pavel Durov claims to have fathered 100 children

By Matthew Field
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Pavel Durov claims he has fathered over 100 children and will split his $28 billion equally among them. Photo / Getty Images

Pavel Durov claims he has fathered over 100 children and will split his $28 billion equally among them. Photo / Getty Images

As birthrates around the world tumble, one Russian technology tycoon is doing his best to reverse the trend.

Pavel Durov, the entrepreneur behind controversial messaging app Telegram, claims he has fathered more than 100 children and has promised to split his fortune between them equally when he dies.

Durov, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World