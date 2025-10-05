Ukrainian police officers stand next to a destroyed building at the site of an air attack in Lapaivka, Lviv region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo / AFP

Russian strikes on Sunday on Ukraine killed five people and badly damaged energy infrastructure, temporarily severing power supplies to tens of thousands and prompting neighbouring Poland to put ground defence on high alert.

Russia has stepped up strikes on energy networks, increasing fears Moscow would resume its widespread campaign of attacks on power facilities, which have plunged millions into darkness in past winters.

Russian forces fired 496 drones and 53 missiles at Ukraine, the majority of which were shot down, according to the Ukrainian air force.

“Russians are not even trying to conceal their true intentions. The overwhelming majority of targets were civilian objects and ordinary infrastructure,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

This was the largest attack of the war against the western region of Lviv, its governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, said.